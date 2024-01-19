Cross Section of State and Local Officials Urge ‘Yes’ Vote for Whittier, Decry ‘False’ Info.

One of Haverhill’s state senators, both state representatives, Haverhill’s mayor and three city councilors are not only urging voters to support a replacement Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School next week, but also raising concern over “tribalism on social media.”

In a joint statement, Sen. Pavel M. Payano, Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Ryan M. Hamilton, Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan, City Council Vice President Timothy J. Jordan and City Council Past President John A. Michitson decried, what they called, “false accusations and the pitting of our communities against each other.”

“Financing a new school is never easy. There are rarely pleasant options for taxpayers. As adults we must govern in reality and face the hard truths. For our constituents, facing those truths can be most challenging on local issues, particularly in a time when local journalism has been decimated. The problem is intensified by the fomentation of tribalism on social media. As elected officials, we can either exacerbate these problems or ease them. It’s our job to use our platform to do our best to inform and deliver the best options for all our residents, even when it’s politically difficult,” the statement reads.

The officials call out new school opponents who accuse Haverhill of “unfairly getting a sweet deal” by reminding them Haverhill sends the most students to Whittier Tech and has borne 50-70% of the annual costs for the last 50 years despite having only 15% of the Whittier School Committee member seats.

They reminded those in other communities that “We’re in this together,” noting “all 11 communities will feel the tax increase, but perhaps none more than our working-class Gateway City of Haverhill. Talk of ‘equity’ in the region should also include the fact that Haverhill serves some of the region’s most challenging populations with social safety organizations, shelters, public housing and more. We’re also doing the most housing production to address our regional housing crisis.”

Officials also took aim at opponents’ contention that “a no vote will somehow ‘force Whittier back to the table’ to create a ‘more affordable building.’” Instead, they argued, more costly renovations will result.

The full statement appears below.