Robert P. Stabile, Longtime Composing Room Foreman at Haverhill Gazette, Dies at 83

Robert P. Stabile, 83, of Haverhill, loving husband of Mary E. (Ferrick) Stabile, passed away on Monday, Jan. 15, at Lawrence General Hospital.

He was born in Haverhill on July 29, 1940 to Louis P. and Ruby A. (Hebert) Stabile. He was a graduate of Haverhill Trade School, class of 1958, after which he went into the printing industry. He worked for many years as the foreman of the composing room at the Haverhill Gazette. Bob and Mary were snowbirds and enjoyed traveling to the Siesta Key in Florida and camping with family and friends at Salisbury Beach Reservation. Bob loved his dogs, fishing, and the Wednesday men’s golf league at Crystal Lake Golf Club. Bob will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all those who loved him.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary E. (Ferrick) Stabile, his son Robert P. Stabile and his husband William Leary of Haverhill; daughters Susan M. Pagliccia, of Oak Bluffs, and Maria L. Barnard and her husband James, of Severna Park, Md. He was the best Papa to his grandchildren Megan, Jacob, Jessica, Mia, and Lauren. He also leaves behind his brother Leonard Stabile and his wife Sheila, of Salem, N.H.; grand-dogs Dexter, Max and Keeley; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Donations in his memory can be made to the MGH Fund at giving.massgeneral.org.

At the request of the family, arrangements are private and are in the care of the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill.