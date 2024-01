The Plaistow, N.H., Recreation Department is welcoming town residents to try out roller skating at Manchester’s Remix.

Residents may join in Friday, Jan. 26, from noon-2 p.m., at Remix, 725 Huse Road, Manchester, N.H. Admission is $15 per skater. Skate rentals are included and non-skaters are welcome with a paid skater. Advance registration is required online.

The rink also offers hourly skating, birthday party packages, food, bar and other amenities.