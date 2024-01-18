Fogg Gives Annual Human Resources Update for Merrimack Valley Chamber Members

Attorney Jaqueline M. Fogg discusses updates to the Massachusetts paid Family and Medical Leave law, impacts of recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions on the workplace and developments in federal and state employment and labor laws during the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Annual Human Resources Update.

Fogg, counsel at Andover-based Schwartz Hannum, talks Wednesday, Jan. 31, from noon-1:15 p.m., at Joe Fish Restaurant, 1120 Osgood St., North Andover. Admission is $35 each for members or $45 for non-members and includes a hot lunch, soft drinks and coffee. Reservations may be made at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.