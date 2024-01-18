Dante L. “Danny” Gobbi, 67, Haverhill Stadium Groundskeeper Superintendent 17 Years

Dante L. “Danny” Gobbi, 67, a lifelong resident of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Mass General Hospital with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Haverhill on Sept. 25, 1956, son of the late Dante O. and Helen (Lovely) Gobbi.

Dante was educated at Sacred Hearts School in Bradford and was a graduate of Haverhill High School with the Class of 1975. He would go on to take college courses at Northern Essex Community College. He worked as a Salisbury Beach Lifeguard and EMT. He would then go on to work for Alpha Weatherproofing in Somerville for many years and finally as the Haverhill Stadium groundskeeper superintendent for 17 years before his retirement in December of 2021.

He was the biggest Hillie you would ever meet. He spent 38 years coaching football to youth and high school athletes in the city, with 22 years as an assistant football coach at Haverhill High School. He impacted hundreds of young lives over his 38 years of coaching. He also loved dedicating his time to the many athletes of Haverhill, where he would work many of the school’s athletic events. Above all, Dante loved nothing more than being a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He absolutely adored his family.

Dante is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Laurie A. (Angus) Gobbi; children Corey D. Gobbi and his wife Erin of Danville, N.H., Bryan A. Gobbi and his wife Nicole of Groveland; and Brandon T. Gobbi of Bradford. He was the loving “Bumpa” to his three grandchildren Cameran, Connor and Casey. He is also survived by his siblings Gerard “Gary” Gobbi and his wife Ellen of Atkinson, N.H.; Patrick Gobbi and his wife Mary of Bradford; and Maria Francis and her husband Kevin of Danville, N.H.; brother-in-law Scott Angus and his wife Laura of Bradford; as well as his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Gobbi Family would like to extend a great deal of appreciation to the wonderful doctors and nurses of Lawrence and Mass General Hospitals for their amazing care and compassion over the past few weeks.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his calling hours on Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 4-7 p.m. at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Bradford Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Bradford. His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m., in Sacred Hearts Church, 165 S. Main St., Bradford. Interment will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery, Bradford.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Haverhill Athletics Department, 137 Monument St., Haverhill, MA 01832 or to Sacred Hearts School, 31 South Chestnut St., Bradford, MA 01835.