Plaistow’s Supervisors of the Checklist to Register Voters, Make Changes During Primary Election

Plaistow’s Supervisors of the Checklist will meet during next week’s, first-in-the-nation presidential primary election to register new voters or make any changes for existing voters.

Supervisors meet on Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 7-7:30 p.m., at the Plaistow Fish and Game Club, 18 May Ray Ave., Plaistow, N.H. The filing period to run for town offices starts the next day, Jan. 24. Anyone wishing to run must be a Plaistow registered voter before then. New voters must provide proof of identity with a photograph identification, proof of residence and proof of citizenship with a birth certificate, U.S. Passport or Passport Card or naturalization papers.

The 2024 Presidential Primary Election takes place Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., at Plaistow Fish and Game Club.