Elevated Thought’s Víctor to Address 15th Annual Institute for Trustees

Dr. Marquis Víctor, executive director of Elevated Thought, will deliver the keynote address during the 15th annual Institute for Trustees in March.

Victor, a poet and artist, built and facilitated the art and social justice framework that serves as the foundation for all of Elevated Thought’s creative youth development work and support for artists of color. He has a Doctor of Education from Northeastern University with a focus on organizational leadership.

The conference for nonprofit leaders kicks off in person and online Wednesday, March 20, with Víctor’s address, welcome event and networking session. It is followed by 19 virtual workshops between March 21 and May 9. Attendees may participate in as many live or recorded sessions as they choose.

The Institute for Trustees is presented by Essex County Community Foundation, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Greater Worcester Community Foundation and The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.

Individual registrations at a discounted early bird rate are $110 until Feb. 20 at midnight and $130 afterwards. Full board registration is $500 until Feb. 20 at midnight and $550 afterwards. There is no limit on board size. Registration takes place online here.