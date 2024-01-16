Registration Opens Today for 4th Annual Hometown Heroes Military Tribute Banners

Registration begins today for those wishing for a loved one or friend to be honored during the Fourth Annual Hometown Heroes Military Tribute Banner Program.

The Haverhill Exchange Club and City of Haverhill Veterans Services Office are again joining forces to display 160 banners from Memorial Day through Veterans Day. The program is stewarded by the Exchange Club and its Hometown Heroes Banner Committee, chaired by Jennifer Matthews and Thea Tsagaris.

“The program sprang out of a desire by the Club to live out one of the core pillars of the Exchange Mission, Americanism, in a manner that would honor veterans and service members while harnessing the community’s support and pride and that serves as a visual and lasting reminder of the sacrifice and service our families, friends and neighbors have made in the service of our country and community,” the committee said in a statement.

They said the program requires the support of the entire community, including Mayor Melinda E. Barrett and the Haverhill City Council; the Haverhill Public Works, Police and Fire Departments; American Legion, Wilbur Comeau Post 4; and other businesses and partners.

The cost to sponsor a banner is $250 and registration is available on a first come, first served basis through April 1. In-person registration takes place Saturdays, Feb. 3, and March 2, from 10 a.m.-noon, at River Street Café, 558 River St., Haverhill. There’s more, including new program sponsorships, at haverhillexchangeclub.com or by emailing [email protected].