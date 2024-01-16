Potter Becomes Vice President of Retail Banking at Merrimack Valley Credit Union

Merrimack Valley Credit Union recently named James C. Potter as its vice president of retail banking.

Potter will oversee the credit union’s branch network throughout New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and its member support team. Potter’s career in banking began more than 35 years ago as a teller at Shawmut Bank.

“I basically grew up in the retail branch network,” says Potter, who has held the positions of customer service representative, assistant branch manager, branch manager and cluster branch manager.

In 2002, Potter transitioned from banks to the credit union industry when he became the vice president of operations at Hanscom Federal Credit Union. There, he managed the credit union’s branch network, back-office operations, call center and marketing department. Potter was later promoted to senior vice president and chief operating officer. He also temporarily oversaw Hanscom’s lending and human resources departments.

Potter earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance from Northeastern University and an MBA in Management from Babson College.