The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce has named Ski Bradford as its January business of the month.

Ski Bradford, 60 S. Cross Road, Haverhill, offers nine lifts, three triple chairs, a Learn-to-Ski program and night skiing with 15 trails and glades and terrain park, totaling more than 60 acres of skiable terrain. Its snowmaking crew works around the clock when necessary.

There’s more at skibradford.com.