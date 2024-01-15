AgeSpan Seeking Submissions for the Inspiring Aging: 50 Over 60 List

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, AgeSpan is highlighting 50 people over the age 60, as selected by the public.

The organization lists such examples as a retired veteran who mentors youth at the local YMCA, an older community health worker connecting people to food or housing or a neighbor who knits blankets and scarfs for those in need. The “50 Over 60” list will be selected from AgeSpan’s service area of 28 cities and towns embrace aging, live fuller lives, and keep a positive attitude.

“Our ‘50 Over 60’ list will showcase the wide range of positive aging experiences across the Merrimack Valley and North Shore,’ says AgeSpan CEO Joan Hatem-Roy. “It is a celebration of the journey we are all on, and I look forward to sharing these stories.”

Nominations are accepted by Wednesday, Jan. 31 online, by calling 978-651-3076 or emailing [email protected].

All individuals selected will be highlighted by name, age, town and photograph in the final “50 Over 60” list at AgeSpan’s upcoming “Inspiring Aging” 50th anniversary celebration Thursday, May 2, and across print, online and/or social media.

AgeSpan’s service area includes Amesbury, Andover, Billerica, Boxford, Chelmsford, Danvers, Dracut, Dunstable, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Marblehead, Merrimac, Methuen, Middleton, Newbury, Newburyport, North Andover, Peabody, Rowley, Salisbury, Salem, Tewksbury, Tyngsboro, Westford, and West Newbury.