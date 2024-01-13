Methuen Police No Ongoing Danger After Early Morning Undefined ‘Disturbance’

Methuen Police said Saturday there is no ongoing danger to the community after officers were sent earlier in morning to a report of a “disturbance” that resulted in a large police presence.

Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said police were sent around 4 a.m. to a Brown Street home for a report of a disturbance, but did not detail the nature of the incident. Mutual aid was requested from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team.

“One individual fled on foot when police arrived and was captured following a brief pursuit. That individual is currently in police custody at an area hospital,” a statement read, while a second person was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.