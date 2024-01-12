Lt. Gov. Driscoll to Address Merrimack Valley Chamber’s Mayors, Town Managers Forum

Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, a former mayor of Salem herself, will address the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Mayors and Town Managers Breakfast Forum this month.

Driscoll will serve as keynote speaker for the event which welcomes, alphabetically by community, Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan, Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, Lawrence Mayor Brian De Pena, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon and North Andover Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues.

Annual Mayors and Town Managers Breakfast Forum takes place Monday, Jan. 22, from 7:30-9:15 a.m., at DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road, Andover. Admission is $38 each for Chamber members and $60 for non-members. Those interested may register online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.