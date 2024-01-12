Haverhill SEPAC to Hear Transition Planning for Young Adults with Disabilities

Haverhill’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council and the Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport discuss “Transition Planning 101” during an online meeting this month.

Andrea Morris, director of Family Supports at the Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport, discusses how to prepare young adults with disabilities, ages 14-22, for the world beyond secondary education, including employment, independent living and further education.

The program takes place Monday, Jan 29, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. Advance registration is required at HaverhillSEPAC.com.

