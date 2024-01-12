Haverhill Library Suffers Damage from Back-to-Back Storms; Tentative Reopening Next Week

Haverhill’s new mayor is getting her feet wet—perhaps, literally—as she surveys water damage at the Haverhill Public Library that is expected to keep the building closed until next week.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, who by virtue of her job is also chairman of the of the library’s board of trustees, said the library will remain closed this week as crews deal with three stories of water damage from the recent storms.

“There are dryers in there and there are wall panels down and rugs that need to be dried out. They’re going to have to check behind the walls in some instances where water came in. It’s not ready for patrons yet,” she told WHAV.

City building officials said because only about half the building rises three stories, water may have risen up over the flashing cap between the taller portion of the building and the flat roof below.

“We just had 18 inches of snow. We got a lot of rain and we got a lot of wind. My guess is before the snow melted enough to properly drain that roof, the wind and rain penetrated the flashing along the side wall which corresponds to the damage on the first floor,” an official told WHAV.

Another added there are no apparent structural issues, but an air quality test will be required before the public may be readmitted to the building.

Library Director Sarah I. Moser said Thursday “Restoration and cleanup crews have been working since yesterday and the debris and standing water has been cleared. She added the library’s “tentative plan is to reopen in limited capacity on Tuesday after crews have the long holiday weekend to do as much work as possible.”

Library officials said early books and other materials “have fared well.”