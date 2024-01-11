W. Warren Gerety, Longtime Local Banker, Co-Founder of Timberlane Community Band, Dies at 81

W. Warren Gerety, 81, of Freedom, N.H., and a former resident of Plaistow, N.H., for 40 years, and later of Fremont, died peacefully at his home, Tuesday evening, Jan. 9, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in St. John’s, Newfoundland, son of the late William and Kathleen (Herridge) Gerety, he grew up traveling and living in multiple places with his family because his father was a career soldier in the U.S. Army. He attended middle school in West Germany, and later graduated from High School in Texas. He attended Northeastern University in the Business and Engineering programs and was a member of Beta Gamma Epsilon. He later received his Bachelor’s degree in Management from New Hampshire College and his Certification as a Financial Advisor from American College of Financial Services in Pennsylvania.

Warren’s career spanned several decades in banking and financial planning. A certified Chartered Financial Consultant and Certified Consumer Credit Executive, he was an independent financial advisor with Coastal Wealth, Co., under the management of the Trust Advisor Group, Ltd. He was employed for several years as the Senior Financial Advisor and Business Development Officer of Pentucket Bank of Haverhill. He also worked for Knight Tuition Insurance as a Vice President. Warren was a proud member of the Consumer Credit Association of New England and Eastern Canada and served as the President and Director for many years.

Warren always believed in being involved in his community, no matter where he lived. As a resident of Plaistow from 1972 until 2012, he was a member and Past President of P.A.C.E. and was named the organization’s “Person of the Year” in 2012. He also served on the Plaistow Economic Development Committee. Warren and his late wife, Patricia served for several years as President and Vice-President of the Timberlane Music Association and he co-founded the Timberlane Community Band. He also devoted his time to the Greater Haverhill Community as President and Director of the Haverhill Downtown Association and as a Director of Bethany Community Services.

Warren and his wife, Patricia were active members of the Atkinson Congregational Church for many years, leading the Youth Group. When Warren moved to Fremont in 2012, he became involved as the President of the Friends of the Fremont Library.

Warren enjoyed fishing, tennis, dining out, traveling to Booth Bay Harbor, Kiawah Island in South Carolina, and trips to the beach. Warren was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He inspired and encouraged the many people he met throughout his life.

Predeceased in 2019 by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia (Rossetti) Gerety, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Jon Hoadley of Freedom, and Donna and George Eager of Schodack, NY; his three grandchildren, Rachel Eager, Kate Hoadley and Amanda Eager; a brother, Donald Gerety of Exeter, and sister, Kathleen Budzinski, of Novato, CA. He will also be missed by his wife of eighteen months, Janice (Finucci) Gerety, her children, Richard Chase, Keri Howland and Scott Lawton, her seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours to be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. His funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home and conclude with burial in Plaistow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to: Ruth’s House, Emmaus House, Inc., Bradford Christian Academy and Bethany Community Services. To send a message of condolence to the family or to share a cherished memory, please visit: www.brooksidechapelfh.com