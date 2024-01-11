Merrimack Valley Credit Union to Accept 2024 Scholarship Requests Through Feb. 29

Merrimack Valley Credit Union plans to award more than $16,000 to local high school seniors and is accepting applications for its annual scholarship program through Thursday, Feb. 29.

The third annual Lisa Lewis Goodman Community Spirit Award of $2,500 will be presented to one student who embodies the credit union’s philosophy of people helping people and demonstrates a dedication to their community through volunteer efforts both in and outside of school.

The credit union will also award 14 $1,000 scholarships to students based on their high school academic success, commitment to extracurricular and community activities and response to the essay question: “How would you define success for yourself?”

Qualified applicants must be currently attending a public, private religious or technical high school located in the credit union’s field of membership (mvcu.com/locations), and must be planning to enroll full-time in a certificate, associate’s or bachelor’s program at an accredited college in the United States. Additionally, applicants will be asked to provide their transcripts and one letter of recommendation.

The application is all online and can be completed at mvcu.com/scholarship. Mailed or incomplete submissions will not be accepted.