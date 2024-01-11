Dennis E. Babbitt, Well-Known and Visible Haverhill Bicyclist, 81

Dennis E. Babbitt, 81, of Haverhill, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen.

Babbitt was born in Tewksbury to Herbert W. and Dorothea (Moody) Babbitt. He and his brother Richard grew up on Essex Street near the railroad station, raised by Mr. and Mrs. MacDonald, very kind souls to take them in as youngsters. Babbitt attended the John C. Tilton and Haverhill High Schools. Richard remembers when Dennis came to see him in Southern California in the early 1970s. Both he and Dennis thought Dennis might try his luck in the movie industry, but California was not for him. After a short stay, Dennis returned to his hometown, Haverhill. In the later years the brothers would see each other when Richard returned for his high school reunions. Dennis was such an interesting person; he was the friend of local painter Mimi Johnson, he was a history buff, politically savvy and very intelligent. Dennis was a well-known institution in Haverhill, always out and about on one of his many bicycles. He was known to be kind, respectful and made a big impact on the lives of the people he met.

He is survived by his brother Richard J. and his wife Kathleen D. Babbitt, of Friday Harbor, Wash.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Life Thursday, Jan. 18, from 4-6 p.m. at the American Legion, Wilbur Comeau Post 4, 1314 N. Main St., Haverhill. Burial is Friday, Jan. 19, at Assonet Burying Ground, Freetown. Arrangements are in the care of the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill.