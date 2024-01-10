New Year Brings Staff Promotions at Pentucket Bank

Four staffers at Pentucket Bank have been promoted to key posts as of the first of the year.

Dawn George becomes vice president, retail branch operations officer; Jacqueline Karlberg, vice president, commercial loan administration officer; Lisa Phillips, Assistant Vice President, Deposit Systems Officer; and Tracy St. Onge, vice president, according to CEO Jonathan H. Dowst and President Eric G. Leuteritz.

George’s new role is multi-faceted and includes ensuring retail procedures are up-to-date, system release testing is done as needed and supporting the retail staff as needed, including hands-on customer service and interaction. George, of Hudson, N.H., has 35 years of experience in the banking industry, having spent the past 28 with Pentucket Bank in various roles. She is active in the community volunteering her time at numerous soup kitchens.

Karlberg, of Haverhill, manages the day-to-day operations of the commercial loan group preparing monthly reports for bank management and the board of directors. She is also responsible for various projects including core conversions. Karlberg is a seasoned banking veteran having spent 16 years in the industry, the last two as assistant vice president, commercial loan administration officer at Pentucket Bank. She holds a bachelor’s from Southern New Hampshire University and is also pursuing an MBA there. She is a board member of Pentucket Kiwanis.

Phillips, of Haverhill, is responsible for the administration of customer support applications, reviewing and testing releases of core systems and electronic banking and mobile apps, reviewing and testing new products for customers and being the hands-on support expert for product and services such as individual retirement accounts and online account opening. Phillips is a 24-year veteran of Pentucket Bank and has most recently worked in the deposit systems area. She is active in the community, volunteering her time with Haverhill Community Meals, Emmaus and the Relay of Life for Haverhill and as a member of the Breakfast Exchange Club of Greater Haverhill.

St. Onge, of Hampstead, N.H., has 11 years of experience in the banking industry, having spent the past eight with Pentucket Bank and Osaic Institutions as a financial advisor. Investment and insurance products and services are offered through Osaic Institutions and is not affiliated with Pentucket Bank. Her role entails providing knowledge and strategies to clients for financial planning, assisting them with long-term investment goals. She holds a bachelor’s from Regis College and is the chair of the First Responders Awards Luncheon, in addition to being a member of the Exchange Club of Haverhill.