Lawrence Police Arrest 47-Year-Old for Alleged Stabbing Murder Tuesday

Lawrence Police have charged a 47-year-old man with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing Tuesday of a 32-year-old in the city.

Marcos A. Muniz is expected to be arraigned today in Lawrence District Court, according to a statement this morning from Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Acting Lawrence Police Chief William Castro.

Lawrence Police were dispatched yesterday around 5 p.m., to the scene of an altercation at McDonald’s, 50 Broadway. Police said they found 32-year-old Kendrick Marcus Brown suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was treated on scene by members of the Lawrence Police Department and taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation is continuing by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.