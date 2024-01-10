Haverhill to Collect Discarded Christmas Trees Saturday at Curbside

WHAV News Staff By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Haverhill residents have one opportunity—that’s this Saturday—to have the city take away their discarded Christmas trees from the curbside.

The city’s waste hauler plans to collect Christmas trees Saturday, Jan. 13, beginning at 6 a.m. Residents are advised to place trees outside by the night before. There will be no make-up day.

Lights and ornament must be removed and discarded trees must be free of plastic bags, wreaths, swag, tree stands. City officials said artificial trees won’t be collected.

Comments are closed.