Haverhill to Collect Discarded Christmas Trees Saturday at Curbside

Haverhill residents have one opportunity—that’s this Saturday—to have the city take away their discarded Christmas trees from the curbside.

The city’s waste hauler plans to collect Christmas trees Saturday, Jan. 13, beginning at 6 a.m. Residents are advised to place trees outside by the night before. There will be no make-up day.

Lights and ornament must be removed and discarded trees must be free of plastic bags, wreaths, swag, tree stands. City officials said artificial trees won’t be collected.