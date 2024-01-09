Methuen to Ease Winter Parking Ban if Residents, Visitors Follow Rules

Methuen said Monday the city will ease its Winter Parking Ban if residents and visitors follow several rules.

The city said due to the lack of additional snow for the time being and having no scheduled snow removal operations, police will allow vehicles to be left on a public street if parked in a completely cleared parking space where it is against curbing and does not pose a hazard.

“Vehicles may not be left protruding into the roadway or left against a snow bank where the vehicle is not up against the curbing as if parked when no snow exists,” police said in a statement, adding, “Any vehicle left parked in an uncleared parking space, against a snow bank and not parked up against curbing is subject to ticketing and towing.”

Those with snow removal and plow concerns may call Methuen Public Works at 978-983-8865.