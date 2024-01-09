Man Dies After Apparent Lawrence Stabbing Tuesday

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Lawrence that took place Tuesday night.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Acting Lawrence Police Chief William Castro said Lawrence Police were dispatched around 5 p.m., to the scene of an altercation at McDonald’s, 50 Broadway.

Police said they found an adult man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was treated on scene by members of the Lawrence Police Department and taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Tucker’s office said the man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An investigation is continuing by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.