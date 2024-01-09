Lawrence General Hospital Welcomes CEO Agrawal, Three New Trustees

Lawrence General Hospital welcomed its new CEO, Dr. Abha Agrawal, who took over last week, and three new members to its board of trustees.

Outgoing Board chair Mike Mancuso, who will continue his volunteer work for the hospital, said in a statement Agrawal has a proven reputation as a transformative leader with the excitement, skills and experience needed to empower the Lawrence General team and meet the ever-changing needs of the people they serve.

“Above all, Dr. Agrawal has been a champion for advancing health equity and patient care throughout her career. The board is confident she is the leader we need to ensure Lawrence General Hospital will thrive in today’s challenging healthcare environment,” Mancuso said.

Agrawal is a practicing internal medicine physician, accomplished health care executive, Fulbright Scholar, clinical informaticist and author who comes to Lawrence General after serving as chief medical officer at Humboldt Park Health in Chicago. She is also the founder of A4 Clinics in India, a globally recognized group of advanced neuro rehabilitation centers with the primary mission of reducing the burden of preventable disability from neurological disorders in India through advanced technology. In addition to health care leadership roles, Agrawal’s career includes renowned academic appointments as well as numerous awards and honors.

The hospital added, Rosemarie Day was named chair of the Lawrence General Hospital Board of Trustees. Day is the founder and CEO of Day Health Strategies. She is described as a health reform pioneer who has worked in the health care industry from start-ups to major corporations to government. The author of “Marching Toward Coverage,” Day said her goals include improving access to health care in the U.S. and making health care more consumer-focused and patient-centered.

“I, along with the rest of the board, look forward to working with Dr. Agrawal and her team to achieve our vision and strategy for the hospital. I am confident that Lawrence General will continue to lead the way in quality care, innovation and technology, and patient experience with a strong focus on health equity.”

Helping Day to lead the board are Vice Chair Dan Rivera, Treasurer Laurel Sweeney and Secretary Carol Powers. New board members are Jose H. Cruz, senior vice president and commercial lending officer at Reading Cooperative Bank; Michael Sklar, former CEO and current chairman of the board at Black Diamond Networks in Andover; and Vilma Martínez-Dominguez, executive director and CEO of Greater Lawrence Community Action Council. They join the other eight board members.