Haverhill Public Library Helps Residents Plan for Medicare with Jan. 24 Talk

Health insurance outside of employer-sponsored coverage, Medicare enrollment timeline, Medigap and Medicare Advantage plans and programs available to early retirees are among the topics to be presented during an upcoming Planning for Medicare talk.

Led by a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts representative, the free presentation is geared towards individuals approaching Medicare eligibility.

It takes place Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 6-7 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library’s Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Those interested may register at haverhillpl.org/events or by emailing Rebecca Lazan at [email protected].