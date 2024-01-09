Haverhill Public Library Helps Residents Plan for Medicare with Jan. 24 Talk

WHAV News Staff By |

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Health insurance outside of employer-sponsored coverage, Medicare enrollment timeline, Medigap and Medicare Advantage plans and programs available to early retirees are among the topics to be presented during an upcoming Planning for Medicare talk.

Led by a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts representative, the free presentation is geared towards individuals approaching Medicare eligibility.

It takes place Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 6-7 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library’s Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Those interested may register at haverhillpl.org/events or by emailing Rebecca Lazan at [email protected].

Comments are closed.