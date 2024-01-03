MishStrong Plans Disco Bowling Night Jan. 12

WHAV News Staff By |

Creative Commons.

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

MishStrong, honoring the late Michelle Benedetti, is planning a night of Disco Bowling a week from Friday in support of its scholarship and other charitable programs.

Disco Bowling is offering a variety of prizes such as $100 for the best-themed outfit, $200 for Top Score, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. There is also a silent auction for trips to Barbados and Antigua and other items.

The fundraiser takes place Friday, Jan. 12, beginning at 7 p.m., at Academy Lanes, 725 S. Main St., Haverhill. Tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased online.

Benedetti worked in social services for more than two decades. A majority of her work was spent advocating for children in Haverhill and surrounding towns. She lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer on May 30, 2019.

Comments are closed.