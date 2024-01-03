MishStrong Plans Disco Bowling Night Jan. 12

MishStrong, honoring the late Michelle Benedetti, is planning a night of Disco Bowling a week from Friday in support of its scholarship and other charitable programs.

Disco Bowling is offering a variety of prizes such as $100 for the best-themed outfit, $200 for Top Score, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. There is also a silent auction for trips to Barbados and Antigua and other items.

The fundraiser takes place Friday, Jan. 12, beginning at 7 p.m., at Academy Lanes, 725 S. Main St., Haverhill. Tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased online.

Benedetti worked in social services for more than two decades. A majority of her work was spent advocating for children in Haverhill and surrounding towns. She lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer on May 30, 2019.