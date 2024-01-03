Methuen’s Police Explorers Tour Boston Police HQ, Learn About Crime Lab, More

Methuen’s Police Explorer post last week joined police explorers from various other police departments at Boston Police headquarters.

During the event, arranged by the Spirit of Adventure Council for Law Enforcement Explorers, the youngsters spent the day touring the building and heard presentations by the Boston Regional Intelligence Center, Boston Police Crime Lab and the ballistic unit. They learned what each unit does and about DNA testing, latent fingerprints and crime scene management.

Methuen’s explorers were accompanied by Lt. Joseph Aiello and Officers Jeffrey Torrisi and Nick Fabrizio.

Officials also thanked Superintendent Nicole Grant of the Boston Police Department’s Bureau of Community Engagement.