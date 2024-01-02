Mayor Barrett Takes Office in Haverhill, Calls Newly Elected ‘Most Diverse’ in City’s History

Haverhill’s inauguration day Tuesday represented a day of firsts—the first female mayor, first Black women on the City Council and School Committee, first Hispanic woman on the School Committee and first openly gay man to lead the City Council.

Local government organized around those firsts that made the city’s elected officials look more like the electorate. While Tuesday was the culmination of that change, it began with voters’ approval of mostly ward-based elections and it was not lost on those sworn in to office or witnessing history. New Mayor Melinda E. Barrett acknowledged not only her place in history, but a larger societal shift that includes voters electing the largest number of women ever into local office at the same time.

“I stand on the shoulders of all of the women who have run for office in the city and in the state as they have helped break barriers that paved the way for myself and others to follow. This day will witness the inauguration of the most diverse City Council and School Committee in our city’s history,” she said.

The mayor noted the seating of Katrina Hobbs-Everett as the first black woman on the City Council, Yonnie Collins as the first black woman on the School Committee, Erica Diaz as the first Hispanic woman on the School Committee and Thomas J. Sullivan as the first gay City Council president.

Barrett thanked her predecessor, now-former Mayor James J. Fiorentini for leading the city through its darkest financial moments and the revitalization of downtown. She also credited Fiorentini for spearheading the election of city councilors and School Committee members by ward that became “a capstone to his legacy.”

Congresswoman Lori Trahan administered the oath of office to Barrett

“It is truly an honor to join each and every one of you here this morning for this historic inauguration and celebration of Melinda Barrett who, in just a few minutes, will make history as Haverhill’s first-ever woman to hold the office of mayor. And, each of us are here because of what today marks—the start of a new era in this great city,” she said.

The congresswoman pointed out how the city has always led change, discussing how Haverhill rejected false movements during colonial times and embraced civil rights through such luminaries as John Greenleaf Whittier.

“As a third generation, lifelong Haverhill resident and a graduate of Haverhill public schools, Melinda knows this community and she has dedicated her life to serving it, and in doing so she has ascended, shattering glass ceiling after glass ceiling and she’s about to shatter one more. At her core, Melinda represents what Haverhill has stood for since its founding nearly 400 years ago. The city has never shied away from its values even when it means swimming against the current. That was true in the 17th century when unlike some neighboring communities that the hysteria of the witch trials was unable to gain a foothold here. And, it was proven once again two centuries later when Haverhill residents were some of the first to call out the scourge of slavery, demand abolition and eventually join the fight to end it once and for all in the Civil War. That kind of courage runs deep in this community,” Trahan said.

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, herself the first female mayor to lead Salem, told the crowd what the day meant to her.

“I really want to extend congratulations to Melinda on behalf of myself and Gov. (Maura) Healey. We know something about being the first women too of things and it’s special. It’s a special day not only for you Melinda, but for the community,” she said.

Driscoll added it is at the local level where “the work is getting done on the ground.”

Sen. Edward J. Markey commented on the “record number of women elected to local office,” predicting Barrett “is going to put inclusivity and equity at the forefront of her work.”

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio appeared to summarize the steps toward history that day by singing “The Climb,” first recorded by singer Miley Cyrus.