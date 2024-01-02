Haverhill Public Library Plans Overview of Perkins Braille and Talking Book Library

The Haverhill Public Library is offering an introduction to resources available through the Perkins Braille and Talking Book Library.

A part of the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled, the Perkins Library provides free and accessible resources for people who have difficulty accessing traditional printed materials, as well as the institutions that serve them. The library offers a variety of services, including a growing collection of physical cartridges and downloadable audiobooks. Both braille and large print books are available through postage-free checkout and delivery. There is also an audio-described Blu-ray and DVD library, museum passes, book clubs and catalogs such as the Talking Book Topics and the Braille Book Review.

The information session takes place Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m., in the Johnson Auditorium at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Those interested are asked to register at haverhillpl.org/events or email Rebecca Lazan at [email protected].