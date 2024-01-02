Groveland Council on Aging Plans Encore Casino Trip

The Groveland Council on Aging plans a mid-January trip to Encore Casino in Everett

A van leaves Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 9 a.m. The cost is $15 per person and participants are responsible for their own lunch expense. Advance registration is required by emailing Assistant Director Nisha Burke at [email protected].

Residents may also sign-up for a new Council on Aging Key Tag that allows residents to sign-up for programs online or in-person at the touch screen kiosk at the Council on Aging office, Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St., Groveland. There’s more online here.