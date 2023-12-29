Timely Reminder: Poet Comeau Discusses Horrors of ‘Collateral Damage’ During War

As a Russian poet was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for reading his anti-war poetry, Haverhill native and poet Raymond F. Comeau brings to WHAV his latest poem discussing “Collateral Damage” during the current wars.

Comeau, a former president of the Trustees of the John Greenleaf Whittier Homestead, says his latest work is “written in the spirit of the fighting JGW and William Blake, it expresses outrage and disgust with the idea and practice of collateral damage, and shame that we humans can be involved.”

Collateral Damage

Imagine a boy

Running blindly through rubble

His cranium a bloody mess

Or a mother

Alone against a wall

Who suckles her child

As missiles zero in

And imagine they’re multiplied

Like cancer cells out of control

And disposed of in batches

Like dead cows

Casually in sly official words

Good God we slaughter innocents

As easily as we shave

Even with empathy on our sleeves

And lessons of history in our minds

And in our hearts religions galore

That teach us love

Satan himself will glorify this

© Raymond Comeau 2023