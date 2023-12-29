‘Secret Lives of Wild Bees’ Focus of Jan. 30 Webinar

“The Secret Lives of Wild Bees” is the subject of a free webinar with Dr. Nick Dorian, an ecologist, educator and naturalist.

The talk, presented by West Newbury Wild and Native and Essex County Greenbelt, discusses the 4,000 species of bees that inhabit North America. Dorian examines their varied lifestyles, habitat needs and intricate relationships they have with native flowering plants and other insects. Participants will come away with action items for how to incorporate the needs of these important pollinators into land management.

Dorian’s webinar takes place Tuesday, Jan. 30, from 6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom. Registration is required at ecga.org/Events.