So, You Want to be a Haverhill Police Officer? Information Session Jan. 8

Those who have ever thought about becoming a police officer have a chance to learn more in advance of a January Civil Service deadline to apply.

The Haverhill Police Department is offering an information session, “Learning More About Becoming a Haverhill Police Officer,” Monday, Jan. 8, 6 p.m., at 40 Bailey Boulevard, Haverhill.

According to the state, applications to take the Civil Service examination are being accepted now through Tuesday, Jan. 16, without a late fee or through Tuesday, Jan. 30, with an additional $50 late charge. The test is administered to be placed on the hiring list for local, MBTA transit officer or state police trooper.

Written examinations will be given from March 16 through March 30, 2024. The fee is $75 for applications made before Jan. 16. The examination period may be extended depending on the number of candidates.

For more information, those interested may call Haverhill Detective Sean Scharneck at 978-722-1551.