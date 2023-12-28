Joe Crookston Performs at Haverhill’s New Moon Coffeehouse Jan. 20

Joe Crookston comes to Haverhill’s New Moon Coffeehouse in January

According to organizers, Crookston “pushes the boundaries of creative expression” as a guitarist, slide guitarist, fiddler, singer, songwriter, storyteller and visual artist. He performs Saturday, Jan. 20, beginning at 7:30 p.m., at New Moon Coffeehouse, with the Universalist-Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St., Haverhill.

Admission is $25 cash and $15 cash for those ages 21 and under. Tickets are available at the door starting around 6:30 and doors open at. Tickets may also be reserved online at newmooncoffeehouse.org.