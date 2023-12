The Tap Restaurant and Brew Pub welcomes Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce members at its first Business Networking Mixer of the new year next week.

The gathering features business connections, complimentary appetizers and door prizes. It takes place Wednesday, Jan. 3, from 5-7 p.m., at The Tap, 100 Washington St., Haverhill. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Reservations may be made online at MerrimackValley Chamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.