MakeIT Haverhill Offers Free Computer Classes in English and Spanish Jan. 4

MakeIT Haverhill is again offering free computer classes to help people obtain the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s digital world.

Classes include Basics and Small Business—both for English and Spanish speakers. Registration is open for classes Thursday, Jan. 4, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill.

The Basics class covers beginner skills such as connecting to WiFi, internet browsing, online shopping, conducting job searches and more. The Small Business class is for those considering starting their own business. It includes legal requirements, marketing strategies and more.

MakeIT Haverhill is also hiring a bilingual digital literacy instructor.