Haverhill to Provide Grants of up to $5,000 for Residents with August Flood Damage

Haverhill residents still looking for help paying for last summer’s flood damage could be eligible for up to $5,000 in relief thanks to a new city program.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said he is making $300,000 available from federal American Rescue Plan Act money to be awarded in up to $5,000 increments to residents not covered by other sources such as insurance. In the aftermath of the Aug. 8 floods, The mayor declared a State of Emergency and the city worked with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Association to seek emergency assistance, but did not qualify under state and federal criteria. Some residents may have received low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration.

“We know the MEMA loan program was not enough to assist every resident who suffered flood damage,” Fiorentini said. “That is why I made the decision to allocate $300,000 in ARPA funds to assist our residents who could not find financial assistance elsewhere. We know the storms and flooding of Aug. 8 were a devastating hardship for many, so decided we had to do something to help as many people as we can.”

The mayor’s office added, proof of residency and proof an applicant was not reimbursed by any other source is required. Receipts of expenses and photographs are required on the online application at cityofhaverhill.com. The website also features a list of eligible expenses and instructions. Low- and middle-income residents will receive preference. Deadline for applications is Monday, Feb. 12. There will be an online help session next Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m. A link to the sessions will be posted on the city website.

“We regret we cannot fully compensate everyone for their damages,” Fiorentini said. “But we are proud to be one of the few communities providing some help.”

Those with questions may leave a voicemail at 978-374-2333 or email [email protected].