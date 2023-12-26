Merrimack Valley Credit Union Collects Toys for Area Boys & Girls Clubs

Merrimack Valley Credit Union’s annual toy drive, taking place between Nov. 27 and Dec. 16, to support children and families in need, delivered its payload of hundreds of toys in time for Christmas to more than a dozen Boys and Girls Clubs across the state.

All 17 of the Credit Union’s Massachusetts retail branches participated in the event, collecting new, unwrapped toys from credit union and community members. Recipient Clubs included Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley and Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence.

“Our merger (with RTN Federal Credit Union) this summer resulted in MVCU having 19 retail branches, so we were able to support more organizations and many more children and families throughout our field of membership,” says Kevin Zipps, the Credit Union’s regional sales and service manager of the Metro West/Boston region. “It has been wonderful watching our team come together as one credit union family to support our members and the community during the holiday season.”

Merrimack Valley Credit Union New Hampshire locations in Seabrook, N.H., and Plaistow, N.H., donated their toys to the Seabrook Firefighters Toy Bank and Ozzie’s Kids, respectively.