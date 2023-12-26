Haverhill’s AHEPA Acropolis Chapter 39 Serves Christmas Dinner, Gives Baskets to Shut-Ins

(Additional photograph below.)

The board of Haverhill’s AHEPA 39 apartments, along with volunteers from the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association’s Acropolis Chapter 39, recently prepared and served Christmas dinner to residents.

Continuing a tradition started in 1995, 47 hot meals were provided last Tuesday, Dec. 17. Dinners were prepared by board Treasurer Charlie Antonopoulos and served by members. The organization noted that, while not all residents could attend for various reasons, those residents who did “had a great time and expressed appreciation numerous times throughout the evening and again in the days that followed.”

In addition, the local chapter of AHEPA delivered 95 Christmas baskets to the elderly and shut ins referred to the organization from the local Greek Church, area nursing homes and veteran groups.

The baskets were prepared by chapter members with help from their spouses, and were delivered by chapter and board members of AHEPA 39 on Dec 20, in time for Christmas. Since 2007 a total of 775 have been delivered, and the number increases yearly because of the joint effort.

Both chapter and board members have been preparing and delivering these Christmas baskets for more than 16 years and consider it a small part of their philanthropic and civic involvement within and around Greater Haverhill.

AHEPA 39 apartments are located at 40 Buttonwoods Ave., Haverhill.