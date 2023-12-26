Haverhill Woman’s Move for the Movement Plans 60 Dance Shows for American Cancer Society

An annual dance exposition, started by a Haverhill breast cancer survivor to raise money for the American Cancer Society, is set to take place again with six shows over two weekends in January.

Rose Leonard-Flynn’s “Move for the Movement” began almost 11 years ago as she continued her recovery. She was diagnosed around Mother’s Day in 2010 with stage 3 breast cancer when she was 44. Working with her daughter Jessica, the effort has raised more than $300,000.

“I had two small children and Jessica was a very avid dancer and I wanted to do something to give back. For me personally, the hardest thing was to be young and to not know what was going to happen. I spent a lot of time on the phone with the American Cancer Society because they were the only people who really understood and would not tell me ‘You’re going to be okay. Tomorrow is going to be a better day.’ They never said that to me. They pretty much just said, ‘Hang in there. You’ve got this. It’s not going to be easy,’” she explains.

She said she planned her mission and set her goals while she was still undergoing treatment.

“I had a vast amount of family and friends who just helped me incredibly and I had to be driven into Boston for radiation. It was 36 rounds of radiation and it kicked my butt, but I wanted to give back and I knew that I could do this and I knew I could do something that I really liked. I said, ‘This is what I want to do ‘cause I want to walk in the Relay for Life and I want to raise money and I want to raise awareness,” she said.

Leonard-Flynn said each show features the very best dancers who have come together in personal support of the cause.

“No two shows are the same. All six shows are a brand new group of dancers. It is not a recital—by no means is this a recital. The dancers that come to perform are the top echelon of the performing teams of local dance studios and companies. These dancers are there because they all know whey there’re there. They know that they’re performing at a fundraiser and, I cannot tell you how many of those dancers have come to me and hugged me and cried, introduced me to their mothers, their aunts, the fathers who all are battling cancer or have,” she said.

Sixty different dance studios are involved with 10 studios performing during each show. Karla Pattavina’s Dance Academy, The Dance Works, BoSoma Dance Company & Youth Company, Mosaic Dance and dozens of others are listed on the charity’s web site, move4tm.org, where tickets may also be purchased at $15 each.

Leonard-Flynn pointed out the American Cancer Society has allowed her to direct money raised to the “Road to Recovery” program. Move for the Movement raised $46,000 last year alone, including $6,000 from her 40-mile Rosebud Relay each spring.

Besides ticket sales, there are food concessions and merchandise sales that support the cause. Everyone involved is a volunteer.

Saturday, Jan. 6, noon and 6 p.m. shows, at Sutton High School, 383 Boston Road, Sutton, and Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13 and 14, noon and 6 p.m. shows, at J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Shawsheen Road, Andover.

Looking ahead to next year, Leonard-Flynn hopes to add two more shows in New Hampshire.