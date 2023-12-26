Haverhill Republican City Committee Votes to Condemn Acts of Hate

The Haverhill Republican City Committee, in a vote earlier this month, condemned “any acts of hate directed toward our Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward any Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Haverhill Republican City Committee Chair Jeralyn Levasseur said the Committee voted unanimously at its Dec. 13 meeting.

“There is no room for hate or vile acts in our society here in Haverhill and it should never be tolerated any place. We stand firmly with our Jewish friends and neighbors. We are also encouraging our Massachusetts Republican Party to come out with a statement of the same. We wish our Jewish family and friends a Happy Hanukkah and a season of light,” the statement read.