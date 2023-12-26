District Attorney Identifies 29-Year-Old Lawrence Victim of Sunday Shooting

A 29-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Lawrence was identified Tuesday by Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

The district attorney said Edward Javier-Perez died after a report of shots fired around 12:20 a.m., Dec. 24, at Energy Lounge, 459 Broadway, Lawrence. Lawrence Police found Javier-Perez “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Lawrence Police provided aid on scene and the man was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Tucker’s office said an investigation is ongoing by Lawrence Police detectives and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.