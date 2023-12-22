N.H. Program Brings College Tuition and Fee Reimbursements to First Responders

A new program offers tuition and fee reimbursements to New Hampshire’s first responders.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety, along with the Community College System of New Hampshire, the Police Standards and Training Council and Sen. David Watters, partnered to launch the program designed to support career development, recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers, professional firefighters and emergency medical technicians for courses taken at any of New Hampshire’s community colleges.

“This program is an important step in supporting our state’s efforts to recruit and retain a first responder workforce that is critical to every New Hampshire community,” said New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn.

Law enforcement officers and current full-time career, part-time, on-call or volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians qualify for reimbursements through the program. The program covers tuition and fees for one course per semester and is subject to eligibility, available funding and successful completion with a grade of C or better. Participating employees will be certified as eligible by their employers.

“New Hampshire law enforcement officers understand the importance of continuous learning throughout their career,” said Director John Scippa of the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council. “This program provides even greater learning opportunities for all police officers in the state.”

Money to pay for the First Responder program comes from a bill filed by Sen. David Watters, of District 4 representing Barrington, Dover, Rollinsford and Somersworth. He said, “The legislature strongly supported this legislation in its commitment to providing educational opportunities to ensure New Hampshire continues to have a highly trained and professional first responder workforce to keep our communities safe.”

Specific programs and courses offered are outlined on the Community College System of New Hampshire’s website.