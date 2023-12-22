Masys Joins Haverhill Bank Board of Directors Following Election at Annual Meeting

Caitlin M. Masys was elected as a director of Haverhill Bank during the institution’s annual meeting in November.

Masys is a senior associate attorney at Downey Law Group of Topsfield and Haverhill, focusing primarily on real estate and real property law, including land use and zoning, both residential and commercial.

“I’m honored and excited to be joining the board of directors for Haverhill Bank. Our community is very lucky to have such a successful institution that not only serves their banking needs, but also is a great employer who routinely and increasingly gives back through its charitable donations; a true community bank,” Masys said.

President and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer said, “I am pleased that Masys will be joining the board, as her professional background will be an asset for the bank and her tireless ambition in our community compliments Haverhill Bank’s mission perfectly.”

Masys also practices in the areas of estate planning and estate administration and has more than 17 years of experience in all aspects of real estate conveyance and refinance. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree magna cum laude from Northeastern University in 2002 and her Juris Doctorate degree cum laude from Suffolk University Law School in 2006. She has been in practice since her admission to the Massachusetts Bar in 2006. She was admitted to the New Hampshire bar in 2015.

She also serves on many boards, commissions and foundations, including secretary of the Greater Haverhill Foundation and a board member of the Stevens-Bennett Foundation, Community Action and Penacook Place.