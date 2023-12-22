Haverhill Mayor’s HOPE Task Force Plans January Meeting

Haverhill Citizens Center. (WHAV News file photograph.)

The Mayor’s HOPE Task Force expects to resume in-person under the administration of Mayor Melinda E. Barrett in January.

The meeting of HOPE, which stands Haverhill Overdose Prevention and Education, is being organized by Charlie Manzi, new program director of NFI’s HOPE Program in Haverhill. The agenda includes introductions, meeting policies and guidelines, goals of the task force and a discussion of the group’s mission statement.

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 4 p.m., at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., room 45, Haverhill. It will also be available for viewing online.

