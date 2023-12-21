Man Who Died After Being Struck by Bus Was Regular Rider Who Lived Near Stop

The Haverhill man killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a bus is being remembered as an avid bus rider who traveled almost every day.

The man, whose name is being withheld for the time being, was struck around 8:35 a.m., at a bus stop near the entrance of the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College Jon D. Guarino, owner of Lakeview House on Shattuck Road across from the college, said the man was a resident.

“The gentleman was a part of the Lakeview House family and we’re all devastated. It was something unforeseeable. We’re really just very upset. He took a bus ride every day. Who would ever think?”

MeVa Transit Administrator and CEO Noah S. Berger told WHAV the man was known to the bus driver and passengers. He said, “This is why situations like this are so heartbreaking because, obviously, our hearts go out to the family of the gentleman. Nothing we can do can bring him back. For our operators, that’s always the biggest nightmare. That’s the thing that everyone is terrified of. It’s a devastating thing and awful for the other riders of the bus.”

The college also issued a statement, saying, “We at Northern Essex Community College send our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends. We will continue to work closely with state and local police in their investigation into this tragedy.”

Sharyn Lubas, chief of staff Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, confirmed the accident took place near the regular bus stop. “The pedestrian was transported to Holy Family Hospital, where he was declared deceased,” she said.

Massachusetts Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt said in a statement, “Our hearts break for the friends and family of the individual who was struck and killed today. There is a Massachusetts State Police investigation into how this happened, and it’s my promise to the community that the investigation will be thorough and the results transparent. Again, we are heartbroken that a life has been lost.”

Lubas said an investigation is underway by Haverhill and State Police and such State Police special units as Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section and Crime Scene Services Section.