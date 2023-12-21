Greater Haverhill Chamber Names Burke & Sons Plumbing & Heating as December Business of the Month

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce has named Burke & Sons Plumbing & Heating as its December Business of the Month.

The Groveland-based business was founded in 1984 and serves both homeowners and contractors in the Merrimack Valley, Southern New Hampshire and the north shore. Services include plumbing, water heater installation, heating, air conditioning and residential and commercial gas piping installation.

The current crew and staff includes second and third generations of the Burke family founders.