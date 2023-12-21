Essex County Greenbelt Offers ‘Abenaki Animal Stories’ Jan. 17

Essex County Greenbelt is offering “Abenaki Animal Stories,” a free, virtual storytelling event for all ages in January.

Anne Jennison, a traditional Native American storyteller and historian of European and Abenaki heritage, presents traditional Abenaki stories that feature the “Animal People” as central characters during the interactive experience. She brings more than 30 years’ experience sharing indigenous lesson stories with audiences of all kinds.

Jennison is chair of the New Hampshire Commission on Native American Affairs, member of the Indigenous N.H. Collaborative Collective, an affiliate faculty member for the University of New Hampshire Native American and Indigenous Studies minor and a co-creator of the “People of the Dawnland” interpretive exhibit about the Abenaki/Wabanaki peoples at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, N.H.

The virtual event takes place Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 6:30-8 p.m., online. Registration is required online here.