Wayne R. Hogan, Longtime Manager of Haverhill Office of Gas Company, Dies at 83

Wayne R. Hogan, 83, of Bradford, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

He was born in Newburyport on Aug. 7, 1940, son of the late Francis J. Sr. and Dorothy Mae (Martin) Hogan and was predeceased by his brother Francis J. Hogan Jr.

He was a lifelong resident of Haverhill. He spent his childhood in Riverside and enjoyed living on Colby Street in Bradford from 1967 on following marriage. Hogan attended Haverhill High and, upon graduation in 1958, joined Haverhill Gas Co. (its name was later changed to Essex County Gas Co. and, following mergers, was known variously as Boston Gas, Keyspan and National Grid) where he met the love of life, Cathi. He retired as the Haverhill office manager after 40 years of service. He later joined H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes family where he remained for over 20 years as a funeral service professional.

He enjoyed watching all of the Boston sports teams, the sport of horse racing and also serving the Haverhill community. He was a former longtime member and past president of the Haverhill Kiwanis Club and member of the Haverhill Conservation Commission, Haverhill Recreation Commission, Haverhill Football Boosters Club, Haverhill Touchdown Club, 1958 Haverhill High School Reunion Committee and a board member of the Bradford Swim Club.

Hogan enjoyed watching his children play multiple sports and later attended countless swim meets and dance recitals for his three grandchildren. Wayne and Cathi could be seen walking almost daily from Bradford to downtown Haverhill and back. He and Cathi loved going out to eat and were fixtures at the original Tap restaurant, Toula’s and then later at Joe Fish and The Loft where they could be found many a Friday and Saturday night.

He is survived by his wife Catherine “Cathi” (Lovely) of 56 years; children John A. Hogan and his wife Brenda of Atkinson, N.H., Maureen C. Hogan of Bradford; grandchildren Taylor Hogan of Denver CO, Emily Hogan of Atkinson, N.H., and Ryan Hogan of Louisville, Ky.; sister-in-law Stephanie Lovely of Plaistow, N.H., and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation Friday, Dec. 22, from 4-6 p.m., at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Bradford Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Bradford. His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m., in Sacred Hearts Church, 165 S. Main St., Bradford. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery, Bradford.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wayne’s Memory may be made to Sacred Hearts Food Pantry, 48 South Chestnut, Bradford, MA 01835.