Origins and Current Usage of the Boston Accent Subject of Free Haverhill Talk

The public is invited to explore the roots of the Boston accent dating back to colonial times through its role today in forming the local identity.

Antoine Trombino-Aponte discusses “A History of the Boston Accent” during a free lecture Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

Trombino-Aponte, a museum educator at the Buttonwoods, also talks about and “wicked” popular quirks and terms and those that have long been forgotten. She says there’s a “science behind talking like a New Englander.” She holds a bachelor’s in English and History with a focus on historical English linguistics.